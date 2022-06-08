Police name victim of County Derry collision

The crash happened on the Aughrim Road near Magherafelt.
Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision outside Magherafelt yesterday.
The victim was 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon (below) from Cookstown.
Mr Gordon died in hospital from his injuries following the road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday evening, June 7.
The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.
