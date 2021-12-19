Search

19 Dec 2021

Intergenerational splash at Aqua Aerobics Fun Day

Pictured at the launch of the inaugural Intergenerational Aqua Aerobics Fun Day

Young and not so young water lovers have come together in Limavady for the inaugural Connected Health Intergenerational Aqua Aerobics Fun Day.

The event saw older people from the community take the plunge with younger water enthusiasts to learn new techniques, keep fit and enjoy the craic together at Roe Valley Leisure Centre.

The fun day was organised by Northern Ireland's largest home-care provider Connected Health as part of its ongoing commitment to the local community in the North West.

The initiative is designed to encourage swimming and water activities to promote good health and wellbeing for all, irrespective of age or ability.

Connected Health Area Manager for Limavady, Stephanie McAleese, said the initiative provides a platform for older people from across the community to keep fit alongside some of Limavady Amateur Swimming Club’s younger members, while also providing opportunities for some of the club’s older swimmers to coach the sessions.

Ms McAleese said: “At Connected Health we pride ourselves in engaging at community level.”

And she added, “The chance to engage with all generations, and work closely with the Roe Valley Leisure Centre and the local swimming club was simply outstanding.”

As part of the project, Connected Health donated £2,000 in sponsorship to Limavady Amateur Swimming Club.

“We are delighted to provide £2,000 to Limavady Amateur Swimming Club by way of sponsorship to help bring the next generation of youth coaches through their Level 1 coaching qualifications,” added Ms McAleese.

Bill Ely, one of Limavady’s Swimming Clubs longest standing stalwart members, said: “Swimming has been a way of life for me and has kept me fit and healthy for decades. It is with tremendous pride and satisfaction that we bring both old and young together and ensure healthier lifestyles for all generations through the medium of water.”

Following the session, all participants were invited for coffee, tea and hot chocolate as well as some very necessary buns, cakes and sandwiches.

