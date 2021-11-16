Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 17th November, 2021

COLE, Andrew (Andy) 16th November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family in his 90th year), much loved husband of Joan and the late Mary, dearly beloved dad of Hilary, Andrina and David, loving father-in-law of Carl, Roslyn and the late Gary, adored grandad of Richard, Gemma, Carolyn, Andrew, Callum, Kaley and Noah, great-grandad of Molly, Kate, Jack and Tom. Funeral leaving his late home, 3 Wallace Heights, Magheramason tomorrow (Thursday 18th November) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Magheramason Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, burial afterwards in Dunnalong Parish Churchyard. Sadly, due to ongoing Covid pandemic, the wake is private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, (cheque made payable to W.H.&S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 44 Coronary Care) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ.

JEFFERY, Caroline Ann (nee Browne) - 15th November, 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May she rest in peace. Late of 197 Finvola Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Martha and Hugh (RIP), beloved wife of Connor, dear sister of John, Patrick and Thomas and fond sister in law of Michelle, Karen and Mary. Loved dearly by her niece and goddaughter Chantelle, and her nieces and nephews Aisha, Ryan, Thomas, Mary and Shania. Deeply regretted by Brian McGuigan and Whinney Heaney. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home this evening (Wednesday) 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Leaving the funeral home at 8.00pm tonight (Wednesday) to repose at her brother John’s home, 184 Finvola Park, Dungiven, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private.

Funeral from tomorrow (Thursday 18th November), leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to The Renal Unit Altnagelvin WHSCT c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. St Padre Pio, pray for her.

McNICHOLL, Michael Christopher (Swatragh) - 16th November 2021. RIP. Beloved husband of Sarah Ann and loving father of Darren, Grainne and Mairead, son of the late Francis and Brigid and dear brother of Joe, Mary Cullen, Barney, Teesie Connor, Gerard (Australia), Seamus and the late Francis and Colm. Funeral from his home, 24 Keady Road, Upperlands tomorrow (Thursday 18th November) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist, Granaghan, via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, Conor and extended family circle. House very strictly private, immediate family only, no exceptions.

PAGE, Mary (née McGinley) - 15th. November 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 35 Sevenoaks. Beloved wife of the late John Francis, loving mother of Anne-Marie, Mary, Fionnuala and John, mother-in-law to Rachael, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her daughter's home 53 Woodbrook West, tomorrow (Thursday 18th November) at 11:20 a.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if wished, to the Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Crescent Link, Waterside, Derry. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

Have you considered?