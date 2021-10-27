Councillor to run 10K to raise funds for Dungiven school

A Sinn Féin councillor is set to lace up his running shoes to tackle a 10k run and raise much needed funds for a County Derry school.

Councillor Sean McGlinchey will take on the challenge next month in support of St Patrick's College in Dungiven.

The elected representative is no stanger to running – each year he takes part in a 10k to raise money for different causes – and he says he is looking forward to the November 13 run.

Councillor McGlinchey said he wanted to raise money for a school 'at the heart of the community' which has been hit by reduced budgets and a lack of funding.

“St. Patrick’s College Dungiven is a school very much at the heart of the community. Its students are amazing, caring and hard working. They excel in the classroom, on the sports field, in art, music and on the stage. Sadly, lack of central funds and reduced budgets across all schools prevents pupils from having a more enriched and varied experience of school life,” he said.

Councillor McGlinchey has set up an online donation page ahead of the run in Dungiven and hopes locals will give generously.

“Money raised from my fundraising appeal would help to pay for better provision - for an after school homework club, sports equipment and games at break and lunchtimes, better provision and promotion of mental health awareness, which is very much needed in the current climate.

“These small but important additions will benefit every child in the school. Please support this very worthy cause,” he said before extending his thanks to local businesses and those who have made donations so far.

St Patrick's College's acting Principal Majella McCartney says the money raised will make a big difference to the school.

“Sean and I discussed his support for the school at length and he said he would like to do what he could to support our school community. I am so grateful for his kindness and support,” said Ms McCartney.

“As you know our school is nearly 60 years old and like most things that age is getting a little frayed around the edges but continues to provide a wonderful supported education for our students.

“We need support and financial help to ensure that our children get the best possible education, care and attention and Sean being the altruistic man that he is was keen to show his support by doing the sponsored 10K.”

Ms McCartney has appealed to locals to support the fundraiser.

“The more money we can raise the more projects I can fulfil. Your support in promoting what I think is a very worthy cause where a school which is very much at the heart of the community would be very much appreciated,” she added.

To make an online donation, click here