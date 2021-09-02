Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 2nd September, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

KELLY, Edward (Eddie) - 31 st. August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 167 Fosters Terrace), beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Paul. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 4 Dundrean Park tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 11.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

OLIPHANT, Anne (Annie), née McCroary - 1st September 2021 (peacefully), 2 Highfield Crescent, Magherafelt, former Nursing Sister, ICU, Mid Ulster Hospital, loving wife of Arnold, dearly loved mother of Lisa and Julie and also a much loved grandmother of Poppy, Alfie, Rafe, Bear and Willow. A Service of Committal will take place tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 2:00pm in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt, (a private family service will precede the committal). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Greatly missed but lovingly remembered.

WATSON, Kathleen Irwin (nee Doherty) - 31st August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family (formerly of Roe Gardens and Anderson Crescent), beloved wife of the late George, beloved mother of Bertie, Kathy, Liz and Ron and a much loved granny and great-granny, mother-in-law and a dear sister. Funeral Service in D&R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 1.00pm.Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. (House private). Family flowers only donations in lieu, if wished, to 6th Londonderry Boys Brigade, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at above address. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media