Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 2nd September, 2021

KELLY, Edward (Eddie) - 31 st. August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 167 Fosters Terrace), beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Paul. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 4 Dundrean Park tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 11.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
OLIPHANT, Anne (Annie), née McCroary - 1st September 2021 (peacefully), 2 Highfield Crescent, Magherafelt, former Nursing Sister, ICU, Mid Ulster Hospital, loving wife of Arnold, dearly loved mother of Lisa and Julie and also a much loved grandmother of Poppy, Alfie, Rafe, Bear and Willow. A Service of Committal will take place tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 2:00pm in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt, (a private family service will precede the committal). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Greatly missed but lovingly remembered.
WATSON, Kathleen Irwin (nee Doherty) - 31st August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family (formerly of Roe Gardens and Anderson Crescent), beloved wife of the late George, beloved mother of Bertie, Kathy, Liz and Ron and a much loved granny and great-granny, mother-in-law and a dear sister. Funeral Service in D&R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Friday, 3rd September) at 1.00pm.Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. (House private). Family flowers only donations in lieu, if wished, to 6th Londonderry Boys Brigade, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at above address. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.