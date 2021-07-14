Police appeal for dash-cam footage after dangerous driving incident on the Derry to Limavady road

Police are appealing for information following a report of dangerous driving on Monday afternoon on the main Derry to Limavady road.
Sergeant Sam Young said: “Just before 1.30pm we received a report that a car was being driven erratically and on the wrong side of the Clooney Road between Ballykelly and Limavady.
“We would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1298 of 12/07/21.”
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
