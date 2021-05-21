Derry and Antrim teams named for Sunday's league opener

LIDL NFL DIVISION 4

Derry v Antrim,

Sunday (2.00) - Celtic Park

An Ulster derby for Derry and Antrim – and they could meet again depending on results before they lock horns in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.

These two counties know plenty about each other from previous meetings in recent seasons and they’ll look for better form in the League this year, having struggled prior to shutdown last season.

There’s plenty of talent on both sides. Former Derry player Emma Kelly is the Antrim manager, with Saffron duo Odhran McNeilly and Benny Marron at the helm in Derry and the familiarity between them should add a real spark.

Derry have had to plan without Emma Doherty following a hand injury picked up in a challenge game with Tyrone in recent weeks.

It will be a busy weekend for Derry camogie captain Aine McAllister who will lead the Oakleafers against Down in Castlewellan 24 hours earlier.

DERRY: Cheree Mackey (Faughanvale); Dania Donnelly (Ballinascreen), Aoife McGough (Steelstown), Orlaith McCloskey (Dungiven); Erin Doherty (Newbridge), Anna Frizelle (Coleraine), Danielle Kivlehan (Glen); Caoimhe Moran (Glen), Katy Holly (Steelstown); Nuala Browne (Moneymore), Breena O’Loughlin (Glen), Aine McAllister (Ballinascreen); Orla McGeough (Steelstown), Ciara McGurk (Steelstown), Grace Conway (Moneymore - Capt.)

ANTRIM: Anna McCann (Moneyglass); Niamh McIntosh (Moneyglass), Orla Corr (St John's), Rebekah Hemsworth (St Paul's); Saoirse Tennyson (St Paul's), Danielle Connolly (Moneyglass), Aine Tubridy (St Paul's); Aislinn McFarland (Bredagh - Capt.), Ciara Brown (St Paul's); Niamh Enright (St Paul's), Cathy Carey (Moneyglass), Emma Ferran (St Brigid's); Aoife Taggart (Aldergrove), Meabh McCurdy (St Gall's), Caitlin Taggart (Aldergrove)

