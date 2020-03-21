New programme to get us moving more

A local council have teamed up with a charity to launch a programme to encourage those living with cancer to be more active.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, alongside MacMillan Cancer Support and the Northern and Western Health and Social Care Trusts, have launched the ‘Move More’ programme.



The programme is part of a bid to encourage cancer patients to embrace the benefits of a healthy lifestyle during their treatment.



Alexandra McMeekin from MacMillan said the programme would help alleviate some side effects associated with treatment.



She said: “Physical activity can help to reduce the side effects, prevent other long-term conditions, and reduce the risk of cancer spreading or returning.



“Move More aims to provide the support people living with cancer need to remain active and enjoy an improved quality of life.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sean Bateson, welcomed the scheme.



He said: “While a cancer diagnosis can be traumatic, Move More encourages people to embrace the benefits of an active lifestyle and puts the focus firmly on positivity.



“I want to offer a word of encouragement to our Move More participants - your strength and determination is an example to us all.”



Some people living with cancer spoke at the event of how the programme had helped.



Paula Mulholland had surgery in 2014 after being diagnosed with a tumour on her lung.



She said: “When I found out about the Move More programme it was a real lifeline for me and changed everything.



“It helped me mentally as well as physically and I am in a much better place now. It gave me back my life and now I am living life to the full,” added Paula.



People living with cancer can be referred onto Move More NI by a healthcare professional or can self-refer.



To get involved, contact Move More Coordinator Catherine Bell-Allen on 0759 7399 765 or email move.more@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk