New jobs created with a £400,000 investment at Magherafelt company

A Magherafelt company has secured a £400,000 investment which will create three new jobs.



Bloc Blinds is rolling out an ambitious growth strategy following the investment at the company’s headquarters.



The investment includes the creation of a new mechatronics department within the business, complete with state-of-the-art production equipment and machinery.



The new employees will work alongside the existing production team to help meet increased inputs and customer demand.

Humble beginnings



Established in 2009, Bloc Blinds has grown from its humble beginnings in Draperstown to become one of the UK’s leading designers and manufacturers of innovative blinds and skylight systems.



The company has seen a 40% rise in turnover in recent years, and announced a significant manufacturing milestone in 2018, with the business producing its one millionth blind.



The expansion is in response to the latest consumer insights and market trends, and Founder and Managing Director, Cormac Diamond, said he believes it will help the company remain at the forefront of the industry.



Important step

“This investment is an important step in the growth and development of the business,” he said.



“The shopping habits of today’s consumers are constantly evolving, and we are determined to meet their demands for our innovative designs and manufacturing expertise.



“By investing in our current facilities, recruiting new staff and developing our existing workforce, I have no doubt we have the tools in place to help Bloc Blinds cement its position as a global player in the blinds market.”



Mr Diamond said the new workshop and advanced equipment would allow the business to expand into fresh markets:



"As a growing and innovative business, our new manufacturing facility will help increase production and operating efficiencies and will ensure that we have the resources and skill set in place to achieve our goals."