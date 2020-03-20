Court News : Cannabis possession charge denied

An allegation of possessing drugs last year is to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.



Brendan Darren Damien Coulter, 44, from Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, is accused of having a quantity of cannabis on November 8.



A defence lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until April 1 when a contest date is to be fixed.