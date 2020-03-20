Court News : Drugs possession charges

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Charges relating to an incident in which it is alleged a police vehicle was damaged following arrest, have been put to a 27-year-old man who appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Jonathan Michael Mawhinney, from Church View, Randalstown, is also accused of possessing a quantity of cannabis on November 22.
A police officer familiar with the facts of the case said both charges could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Mawhinney on continuing bail to return to court on April 1.
