Court News : Charged with assaulting relative

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A Magherafelt man has appeared in court accused of with assaulting a male relative and possessing cannabis, just before Christmas.
John Paul Henry (39) from Sandymount is charged with committing both offences on December 21.
A police officer told the court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Henry on continuing bail to return to court on April 1
