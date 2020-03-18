Court News : Teen accused of multiple charges

A teenager has appeared in court accused of multiple offences arising from an alleged incident last month.



Padraig Peirce Reilly, 19, from Crawfordsburn, Maghera, is charged with using disorderly behaviour, assaulting a male, attempting to damage lights on a van and assaulting a police officer.



All matters are alleged to have occurred on February 13 at Rainey Street, Magherafelt.



A police officer told Magherafelt Magisattres Court last Wednesday that the charges could be connected.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Reilly on continuing bail to return on April 1.