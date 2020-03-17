Court News : Judge gives man last chance to co-operate

A judge has agreed to a final chance for a 20-year-old man to co-operate in the preparation of a pre-sentence report, while warning of the seriousness of the offence.



Adam Wilbert Lennox, from Ballygillen Road, Cookstown, is awaiting sentencing for assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm on January 29 2019.



The case was before Magherafelt Magistrates Court last month and adjourned for reports but on return a defence solicitor conceded his client had failed to attend with probation.



He explained Lennox was willing to engage and sought the court’s indulgence to allow him another opportunity to do so.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Lennox, “I don’t think you realise how serious this is. The victim was badly injured. You could be looking at custody , yet you couldn’t be bothered to turn up at probation.”



However, she agreed to an adjournment for reports but stressed this would not be afforded again.

Lennox is to return for sentencing on April 22.