Court News : Judge gives man last chance to co-operate

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A judge has agreed to a final chance for a 20-year-old man to co-operate in the preparation of a pre-sentence report, while warning of the seriousness of the offence.
Adam Wilbert Lennox, from Ballygillen Road, Cookstown, is awaiting sentencing for assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm on January 29 2019.
The case was before Magherafelt Magistrates Court last month and adjourned for reports but on return a defence solicitor conceded his client had failed to attend with probation.
He explained Lennox was willing to engage and sought the court’s indulgence to allow him another opportunity to do so.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Lennox, “I don’t think you realise how serious this is. The victim was badly injured. You could be looking at custody , yet you couldn’t be bothered to turn up at probation.”
However, she agreed to an adjournment for reports but stressed this would not be afforded again.
Lennox is to return for sentencing on April 22.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Leann Monk-Ozgul and Jennifer Neff joined forces in 2013 to launch the successful local business Elemental.
Cormac Diamond, the founder of Bloc Blinds in Magherafelt, is confident that the new £400,000 investment in the company will see it continue to thrive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.