Plan consultation

A period of re-consultation on Mid Ulster District Council’s Local Development Plan Draft Strategy is to begin later this month.



The council is re-consulting on the draft strategy, which sets out the council’s vision for planning land use up to 2030 and includes a series of 17 proposed objectives, spatial planning framework and planning policies, after identifying a procedural error in the original consultation exercise undertaken in February last year.



Commenting on the new period of consultation, Chair of the Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Cáthal Mallaghan, said:



“While the draft plan remains unchanged and the reason for the re-consultation is simply to address a procedural error, the significance of this document for the future of planning policy, the rigors of the plan development process and a sense of fairness, mean we have taken the decision to consult again.



“I would encourage anyone with fresh views or additional comment on previous responses to the consultation to use this opportunity to influence the shape of this strategically important plan”.



The new period of consultation begins on March 25 and continues until May 21.