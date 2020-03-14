Schools back tree-planting initiative

Schools from County Derry yesterday took part in a major tree-planting initiative.



DAERA’s largest ever public tree planting event took place yesterday as around 400 school pupils planted 1,000 broadleaf trees as part of the new ‘Forests For Our Future’ programme.



Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Edwin Poots MLA, planted the first tree of the programme at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus – the first of a number of events to kick-start the initiative which aims to plant 18 million trees by 2030 in a bid to help tackle climate change, improve community wellbeing, contribute to a sustainable economy and increase tourism.



“Today we are investing in all our futures as around 400 pupils planted 1,000 young trees,” he said.



“These trees will grow, flourish and over their lifetime, will provide a multitude of benefits.



“I am confident this simple but effective step will reap great rewards for our environment, health, tourism and economy,” said the DAERA Minister who donned his wellies to take part in the planting event.



“Planting 18 million trees will be a huge challenge but a very important one in terms of helping our environment.



“Trees help cool the environment by sucking in and storing harmful carbon dioxide into their trunks, branches and leaves and release oxygen back into the atmosphere.



“As the biggest plants, they help the soil and give life, food and shelter to birds, wildlife and insects. Put simply, they are vital for life.



“They also help our economy to thrive - the forestry sector at present generates about £60million per annum from timber production activity, sustaining approximately 1,000 rural jobs.



“A further £60-£80million is generated in the local economy from forest based recreation and tourism. Forests For Our Future programme aims to build on this and expand on these important benefits.”



The Minister continued: “It is apt that the first trees planted as part of ‘Forests For Our Future’ are by school pupils – they are the future, this generation is very aware of their impact on our environment and the need to take action. After we plant the first 1,000 trees here today, there will only be 17,999,000 to go!



“There are many more things I intend to consider to mitigate carbon emissions, but tree planting is one of the most simple and low cost options open to us and is a great step in the right direction.”



Helping to plant the trees was Sarah Maguire and Caragh McCloskey from St Mary’s Grammar, Magherafelt.



They said: “We have a collective responsibility to protect the environment, that is our duty. Today our environment is under threat because of our deeds and decisions. Our actions have results.



“I would like to thank Mr Poots and the Department of Agriculture for inviting us here today to carry out such an important and fun activity which will benefit our local environment."



Ian McCurley, NI Director of the Woodland Trust, which has its own Big Climate Fight Back campaign welcomed the event.

“It’s fantastic to see DAERA taking action to help tackle climate change.



“Trees are very important. They are good for people and the environment.



“They improve air quality, store carbon, provide food and shelter for wildlife and provide outdoor recreation.



“We can all follow today’s example and take action against climate change by planting a tree,” he added.



The schools participating in the event are; Gaelscoil Eoghain, Phoneix Integrated, Cookstown high school, St Joseph's College, St.Colm’s High School, Draperstown, Cookstown primary school, St.Marys Grammar, Magherafelt, Stewartstown Primary school, St Patrick College, Holy Trinity Primary School and Holy Trinity College.