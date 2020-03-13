Fabulous at 50 or do your teeth tell a different tale?

Studies have shown that the fear of feeling pain or discomfort is still a major reason for adults avoiding the dentist.



We often hear that nervous patients don’t want to be ‘wasting our time or are worried about ‘sounding silly’ for being anxious. Please do not let these concerns put you off.



We deal with nervous patients daily at Toome Dental and invest in helping our patients progress past their initial concerns and grow in confidence.

Poor dental health risks

Poor dental health is linked to heart disease, bacterial lung infections, diabetes and strokes, meaning regular visits for dental health reviews are vital to maintaining good general health and dental wellbeing.

Looking after anxious patients

Please don’t neglect your dental wellbeing because of dental phobia. At Toome Dental & Aesthetics we find that even with the most nervous of patients, all they need is time and kindness. This is why our practice owner Bronagh McGuckin and associate dentists Grace Conway and Nuala Hughes ensure our appointments are calm and welcoming.



We are a vibrant, warm and caring team, who are keen to improve the dental wellbeing of our community. Our practice offers comprehensive general dentistry on the NHS for health, prevention and teeth for life, with the option of cosmetic solutions and facial aesthetic treatments for those looking to enhance their features.



If you are anxious about your dental or hygiene appointments, try calling us first for a chat. We encourage dentally phobic patients to pop in, meet our team and have a look around our Main Street dental practice before going anywhere near a dental chair.



Our door is always open to new patients, so please feel free to pop into our welcoming NHS practice on Main Street. We look forward to meeting you and your family soon.