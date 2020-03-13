Do you know your local credit union offers larger loans?

Carnglen Credit Union is inviting each and every one of its members to Imagine More!



Imagine a member owned institution, designed to serve members, not profit from their needs. Imagine a democratic, community based institution that takes decisions locally in the best interest of members. Imagine a loan from a lender at the heart of your community! Imagine a straight-forward loan, with no sneaky conditions!



Imagine More is the brand new loan campaign from the credit union. The campaign will kick-start with the roll-out of personal loans followed by home improvement and car loans. The campaign is focused on letting people know that credit unions are not just for small, short term loans but that we can cater for bigger loans too. We’re open for your larger loan needs with our “Monster Loans”!



Carnglen Credit Union is embarking on the new campaign as part of its ongoing commitment to tailoring services and products to the specific needs of its members. In February 2020 Carnglen Credit Union issued 100 loans totalling £360,217. As local, ethical lenders, credit unions take the time to understand the member’s situation. A member of staff will ensure that the loan is suitable to the member’s needs and their particular financial circumstance.



Commenting on the new campaign, Aisling, manager of Carnglen Credit Union said: “We are inviting all our members to come in and see us, or pick up the phone and call us, about getting a larger loan. We are looking forward to discussing their plans for that house extension or maybe even a new car!”



Aisling continued: “We want to ensure that all of our valued members, and people thinking of joining the credit union, are aware that not only are our loans straightforward but they are also flexible depending on our member’s needs. There are no sneaky penalties for paying a loan back early, nor are there any scary hidden fees or charges on our loans.



“Our loans have built in insurance, at no cost to you*. This is designed to pay off a loan in the event of a borrower’s death.



“As we make decisions locally, we are happy to take the time to get to know the individual circumstances of all of our members.



“”We also offer our members commission free foreign exchange, oil stamps and Death Benefit Insurance.



So call in, or contact us today, and enquire about our “Monster Loans” and Imagine More!”

*Subject to terms and conditions