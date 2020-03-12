Contact

Road resurfacing scheme gets underway

Work began on Monday on a £111,000 scheme to resurface a County Derry road that had fallen into disrepair.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The scheme is focused on the Coolshinney Road outside Magherafelt and will extend a distance of 420 metres from no. 42 to Thornhill Avenue.

The work is due to last for a period of four weeks, with traffic signals set to be used to mitigate any congestion on the road.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “To help minimise any inconvenience to the travelling public, two-way traffic flow will be maintained on Coolshinney Road with lane closures under traffic signal control.

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

“The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.”
Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomed the scheme, saying the resurfacing work had been necessary.

He said: “I welcome these works to the Coolshinney Road. I had been lobbying for it before Christmas and been given positive soundings.

“Now it has been delivered and thanks to the minister for her intervention as well.

“The road had fallen into a fair bit of disrepair over the last number of years and needs new resurfacing, so I’m sure all the local residents there will be very glad to see it happening.”

