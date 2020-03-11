New waste policy for Mid Ulster

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council is consulting on a new Waste Collection Policy.
For the first time, all of the council’s waste collection services, from the time to leave your bin at the kerbside to the opening times of recycling centres, are detailed in one comprehensive document.
Speaking about the new policy, Chair of the Environment Committee, Councillor Wilbert Buchanan, said: “The policy is largely capturing all the detail of how we currently manage our collection services to be as efficient and effective as possible, including changes which have been made in the last number of years.
The consultation is now open and closes on May 29.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The image named Waiting For Adam was the overall winner of the Taiscí na Tuaithe competition organised by Gaelscoil Neachtain and Naiscoil Neactain, depicting Ruby the loyal family dog waiting
Protestors demanding road safety improvements at the Westland Street/Laburnum Terrace/Westland Terrace/Westway junction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.