New waste policy for Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council is consulting on a new Waste Collection Policy.



For the first time, all of the council’s waste collection services, from the time to leave your bin at the kerbside to the opening times of recycling centres, are detailed in one comprehensive document.



Speaking about the new policy, Chair of the Environment Committee, Councillor Wilbert Buchanan, said: “The policy is largely capturing all the detail of how we currently manage our collection services to be as efficient and effective as possible, including changes which have been made in the last number of years.



The consultation is now open and closes on May 29.