Big Breakfast thanks

Contact
File photo
Maghera Cancer Research Committee hosted another successful Big Breakfast event held in Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera on Friday.
A spokesoperson for the organising committee said: “We would like to thank most sincerely all those who attended and contributed to the success of Maghera’s Big Breakfast 2020.
“As a result or the local community’s generosity we have raised £11,400 with some further donations still coming in.
“A number of local businesses and organisations also contributed large donations.
“We would like to thank particularly the management and staff of Walsh’s Hotel who gave so unstintingly of their time and effort.
In particular the kitchen staff who cooked from 7am to 2pm and those who helped to serve. Without their cooperation we would not be able to run this event on such a scale.
“Also, a big thank you to all the ‘pink ladies’, who come along every year to help with this event.
“All the food for the Breakfast was donated by our very generous sponsors.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.