Big Breakfast thanks

Maghera Cancer Research Committee hosted another successful Big Breakfast event held in Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera on Friday.



A spokesoperson for the organising committee said: “We would like to thank most sincerely all those who attended and contributed to the success of Maghera’s Big Breakfast 2020.



“As a result or the local community’s generosity we have raised £11,400 with some further donations still coming in.



“A number of local businesses and organisations also contributed large donations.



“We would like to thank particularly the management and staff of Walsh’s Hotel who gave so unstintingly of their time and effort.



In particular the kitchen staff who cooked from 7am to 2pm and those who helped to serve. Without their cooperation we would not be able to run this event on such a scale.



“Also, a big thank you to all the ‘pink ladies’, who come along every year to help with this event.



“All the food for the Breakfast was donated by our very generous sponsors.”