Bus centre upgrade

Works will be carried at Coleraine Buscentre as part of a safety upgrade programme taking place at Translink stations across the network over the next few years.
The works, which will start on Monday, March 16, will take up to 15 weeks.
A Translink spokesperson said: “This will enhance passenger and staff safety with improved lighting, safety signage and installation of protective bollards.
“Some resurfacing works will be required to bus departure areas that will require some temporary reduction of bus stands.
“Staff will be on hand to advise passengers of any changes to bus departure stands and we will be working hard to ensure services operate as normal and minimise any impact on customers.”
