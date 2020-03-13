Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Refugees to tell their stories at 'safe space' event in Limavady

Refugees and people from many different backgrounds will get a chance to share their experiences as the Belfast Friendship Club brings their Small Worlds workshop to County Derry.

Refugees to tell their stories at 'safe space' event in Limavady

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Refugees and people from many different backgrounds will get a chance to share their experiences as the Belfast Friendship Club brings their Small Worlds workshop to County Derry.

The café-style event next week will be held at Limavady’s Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and is run by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations team.

The council recently hosted an exhibition and refugee awareness session at Flowerfield Arts Centre to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

Good Relations manager Patricia Harkin described it as ‘highly significant’.

She said: “This  year  HMD coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

“The theme ‘Stand Together’  aimed  to  demonstrate  how  marginalising groups  can be challenged by individuals standing together and speaking out against oppression.”

The Small Worlds workshop will build on the work carried out at the session. Good relations officer Bebhinn McKinley says it will provide a valuable experience of diversity.

She said: “The event will provide an opportunity  to meet and talk to people who have come here, from across the World.

“Participants  will spend time in a  small group,  listening to the host’s introduction  of their background story and why they ended up here, followed by question and answer time  before moving to the next table.

“Many of the  hosts’  stories are powerful and can be emotional as these are real people with real stories. That in itself is its true value.”

The workshop will run on Friday, March 20 from 10:30am to 1:00pm and provides a safe space for participants to interact with people from different backgrounds and parts of the world, managed by an experienced facilitator.

Anyone interested in registering for the event is asked to contact Beibhinn McKinley on 028 7776 0312 or via email on beibhinn.mckinley@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie