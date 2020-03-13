Refugees to tell their stories at 'safe space' event in Limavady

Refugees and people from many different backgrounds will get a chance to share their experiences as the Belfast Friendship Club brings their Small Worlds workshop to County Derry.



The café-style event next week will be held at Limavady’s Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and is run by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations team.



The council recently hosted an exhibition and refugee awareness session at Flowerfield Arts Centre to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).



Good Relations manager Patricia Harkin described it as ‘highly significant’.



She said: “This year HMD coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.



“The theme ‘Stand Together’ aimed to demonstrate how marginalising groups can be challenged by individuals standing together and speaking out against oppression.”



The Small Worlds workshop will build on the work carried out at the session. Good relations officer Bebhinn McKinley says it will provide a valuable experience of diversity.



She said: “The event will provide an opportunity to meet and talk to people who have come here, from across the World.



“Participants will spend time in a small group, listening to the host’s introduction of their background story and why they ended up here, followed by question and answer time before moving to the next table.



“Many of the hosts’ stories are powerful and can be emotional as these are real people with real stories. That in itself is its true value.”



The workshop will run on Friday, March 20 from 10:30am to 1:00pm and provides a safe space for participants to interact with people from different backgrounds and parts of the world, managed by an experienced facilitator.



Anyone interested in registering for the event is asked to contact Beibhinn McKinley on 028 7776 0312 or via email on beibhinn.mckinley@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk