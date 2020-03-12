Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Justice Minister says she supports proposals for major investment at Magilligan Prison

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she is fully supportive of the redevelopment of Magilligan Prison.

Justice Minister says she supports proposals for major investment at Magilligan Prison

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she is fully supportive of the redevelopment of Magilligan Prison.

The Minister was speaking following her first visit to the medium-security facility near Limavady, which holds more than 450 male prisoners.

Naomi Long said: “Magilligan Prison is an important part of the community in the North West, and it’s retention on that site, and plans for redevelopment, are very much part of Northern Ireland Prison Service future projects.

“Significant investment will be required to modernise the facility, and delivery of the redevelopment is dependent on the provision of capital funding, which will be considered as part of wider Executive’s budget discussions.

“However, it is our aim at Magilligan Prison to have safe, secure and decent custody to support staff, visitors and the people who live here.”

Progress
Commending the work of the Governors and staff, Ms Long added: “I want to see Magilligan build on the progress it has made over recent years.

“I have had the opportunity to speak with the Governor and his team about the initiatives they have developed to support and challenge the people in their care as they work towards resettlement back into the community.

“But further progress is needed, in particular in supporting vulnerable people.

“As ever, we will continue to work to ensure that all those in our care have the support they need.”

The estimated cost to redevelop Magilligan is £108m.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie