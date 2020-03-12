Justice Minister says she supports proposals for major investment at Magilligan Prison

Contact
Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she is fully supportive of the redevelopment of Magilligan Prison.
The Minister was speaking following her first visit to the medium-security facility near Limavady, which holds more than 450 male prisoners.
Naomi Long said: “Magilligan Prison is an important part of the community in the North West, and it’s retention on that site, and plans for redevelopment, are very much part of Northern Ireland Prison Service future projects.
“Significant investment will be required to modernise the facility, and delivery of the redevelopment is dependent on the provision of capital funding, which will be considered as part of wider Executive’s budget discussions.
“However, it is our aim at Magilligan Prison to have safe, secure and decent custody to support staff, visitors and the people who live here.”
Progress
Commending the work of the Governors and staff, Ms Long added: “I want to see Magilligan build on the progress it has made over recent years.
“I have had the opportunity to speak with the Governor and his team about the initiatives they have developed to support and challenge the people in their care as they work towards resettlement back into the community.
“But further progress is needed, in particular in supporting vulnerable people.
“As ever, we will continue to work to ensure that all those in our care have the support they need.”
The estimated cost to redevelop Magilligan is £108m.
