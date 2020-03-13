Court News : Castledawson man admits offences

Pre-sentence reports are to be prepared after a number of public order charges were admitted at Magherafelt Magistrates Court. Gavin Booth, 22, from Broagh Village, Castledawson, pleaded guilty to assaulting police and resisting arrest on June 10, 2018. A defence lawyer urged District Judge Oonagh Mullan to deal with the matter without reports, but she refused. Booth was ordered to return for sentencing on April 8.

