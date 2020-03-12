Court News : Final chance for driver

A Dungiven man caught speeding while already having seven live penalty points has been given a final chance to keep his licence.



Ryan William Patterson, 29, from Bonnanaboigh, was detected traveling at 90mph on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, which was 30mph in excess of the limit, on July 27 last year.



A defending lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court his client’s existing points were made up of three for a similar speeding matter and four for careless driving.



He urged District Judge Oonagh Mullan not disqualify Patterson as he needs his licence to visit his grandmother several times a week.



Judge Mullan told Patterson: “Your speed was excessive to say the least. I would usually impose six penalty points for this speed but I will give you a final chance with four. That brings your points total to 11. One more and you are off the road. This is your very last chance.”



A fine of £150 was also imposed.