Court News : Offences date back three years

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Motoring charges relating to an alleged incident dating back over three years are to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.
Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Bell, from Glengomna Road, Draperstown, is accused of driving without a licence, insurance, test certificate or tax.
The offences are related to an incident on February 23, 2017 at Hillhead Road, Magherafelt.
A defence lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his client’s behalf.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until March 18 when a contest date is to be fixed.
