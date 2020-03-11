Court News : Offences date back three years

Motoring charges relating to an alleged incident dating back over three years are to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.



Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Bell, from Glengomna Road, Draperstown, is accused of driving without a licence, insurance, test certificate or tax.



The offences are related to an incident on February 23, 2017 at Hillhead Road, Magherafelt.



A defence lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his client’s behalf.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until March 18 when a contest date is to be fixed.