Court News : Magherafelt man admits disorderly behaviour again

Contact
Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly behaviour, a thirty-year-old man was arrested again for the same offence, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.
Christopher McPeake, 30, from Piney Hill, Magherafelt, admitted using disorderly behaviour on the afternoon of December 7 last.
He had been spotted 'staggering about, drunk' in the middle of the day in Magherafelt, and was challenged by police.
Just three days earlier McPeake walked from court with a suspended prison sentence.
On that occasion, which arose out of similar circumstances, McPeake represented himself telling District Judge Oonagh Mullan, 'When you’re young you do stupid things. You grow up and stop doing them'.
In the latest matter, he obtained legal representation who drew attention to the short gap between sentencing and re-offending.
Judge Mullan decided to seek a pre-sentence report remarking: “This behaviour is concerning.”
She also told McPeake: “I remember this. You previously represented yourself.”
He replied: “I didn’t do a very good job, did I?”
Judge Mullan noted the close proximately of reoffending after handing down the suspended sentence, but decided against activating this.
Instead she opted for a 12 month probation order, telling McPeake: “You need to address this behaviour or you are going to end up in custody.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Protestors demanding road safety improvements at the Westland Street/Laburnum Terrace/Westland Terrace/Westway junction.
The derelict building at Bishop Street is to be demolished and replaced with a family justice centre.
Visiting author of ‘Flying Tips for Flightless Birds’, Kelly McCaughrain, pictured with Oakgrove Integrated College’s Year 9 students.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.