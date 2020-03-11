Court News : Magherafelt man admits disorderly behaviour again

Within days of being handed a suspended prison sentence for disorderly behaviour, a thirty-year-old man was arrested again for the same offence, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.



Christopher McPeake, 30, from Piney Hill, Magherafelt, admitted using disorderly behaviour on the afternoon of December 7 last.



He had been spotted 'staggering about, drunk' in the middle of the day in Magherafelt, and was challenged by police.



Just three days earlier McPeake walked from court with a suspended prison sentence.



On that occasion, which arose out of similar circumstances, McPeake represented himself telling District Judge Oonagh Mullan, 'When you’re young you do stupid things. You grow up and stop doing them'.



In the latest matter, he obtained legal representation who drew attention to the short gap between sentencing and re-offending.



Judge Mullan decided to seek a pre-sentence report remarking: “This behaviour is concerning.”



She also told McPeake: “I remember this. You previously represented yourself.”



He replied: “I didn’t do a very good job, did I?”



Judge Mullan noted the close proximately of reoffending after handing down the suspended sentence, but decided against activating this.



Instead she opted for a 12 month probation order, telling McPeake: “You need to address this behaviour or you are going to end up in custody.”