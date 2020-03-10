Planning go-ahead for Limavady developments

Planning permission has been granted for two new developments in the Limavady area following a meeting of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council planning committee.



Roe Valley Integrated Primary School is to develop a new site on Ballyquin Road in the town, subject to an acceptable means of waste water disposal being agreed with NI Water.



Councillor for the area, Brenda Chivers, said that although the provision of a waste water plant was still an issue for the school development, she didn’t see it as ‘problematic’.



She said: “I sincerely hope that work on the new school will commence as soon as possible.



“I would praise all the good work of pupils, staff, parents and the Board of Governors for all their diligent work to date.”



Local GAA side Limavady Wolfhounds have also been given the go-ahead to develop their existing provision on the Scroggy Road.



The work will include a new grass pitch, 4G training area, ball catchers and a walking path around the complex.



Committee member Declan Quigley and his company AQB Architectural Workshop were a driving force in the development.



He said: “This involves the redevelopment of an empty field known to the club as the ‘hill field’. It lies to the rear of our existing main pitch.



“We were facing the possibility of losing our existing training grounds at some point when the lease runs out and the parish kindly agreed to sell us the area required to build a second pitch.



“Once that was put in place, a planning application was lodged for a second full-size grass pitch with floodlighting, fences, dugouts and ball catches.



“We had enough ground to provide an underage 4G training pitch. It’s a half-size pitch which is also floodlit.



“Looking towards giving back to the community and giving parents something to do while their kids are down at training, we developed the idea of a 1km walking loop.



“It meanders around the existing pitch and will go around the proposed new phase development. It will have lighting on it so anyone can come and do walk when it suits them.



“That was approved through council last week and the club would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens council for the approval.



“It leaves us in a position where we can develop that bit of ground and protect the club’s future, while maintaining a valuable youth link, which is very important in an urban setting.



“We have five years to develop it from a planning point of view, but would like to get that process started immediately, or as soon as financially possible.”



Cllr Chivers said the development would further improve the developments the club has made to date.



She said: “This will significantly enhance the excellent facilities that this far-seeing and dynamic club have provided to date.



“I congratulate all the management, members, players and supporters on all their efforts.”