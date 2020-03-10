Businesses told: 'Think digital'

A new initative has been launched to help local businesses make the most of the digital world.



The Mid Ulster Digital First Programme is designed to support 150 micro and small Mid Ulster businesses over the next three years.



Through the programme, three Digital Seminars will take place from March to May, which are free for businesses to attend.



The project is being managed by Mid Ulster District Council and part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-20) Programme.



The first seminar, Digital Strategy: The Fundamentals, takes place on Friday, March 27, from 8.30am - 11am at the Burnavon, Cookstown.



This seminar will focus on the essential elements of an effective digital marketing strategy and how to use strategic research to make better marketing decisions.



Two leading digital experts, Daithi Conlon and Gail Sheen will share their knowledge and experience, as well as local company CK International, who will highlight their digital success story and provide an insight into what is required to achieve online growth.



Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, welcomed the delivery of the digital seminars.



“At a time when digital platforms and social media are a normal part of everyday life, it is clear that there is a demand for practical guidance on how businesses can maximise the opportunities offered online.



“The Council is keen to support our businesses by helping them explore how an effective digital marketing strategy can help them gain online growth and increase sales, and demonstrate how to build one.



“I would like to encourage businesses across the district to sign up for this great opportunity.”



The Mid Ulster Digital First Programme is being delivered by 42 Digital Ltd, on behalf of the Council.



Director, Daryl Conway, said: “We are delighted to be bringing two fantastic digital experts to Cookstown to provide advice and insights into some of practical steps businesses can take to develop their digital marketing strategy.



Local company CK International will be a case study which will highlight how the development of a digital strategy has led to huge international success.”



To find out more and register your free place, please visit www.digitalfirstprogramme.eventbrite.com

If you have any queries on the Digital First Programme please contact 42 Digital Ltd on 028 8284 8933 or email hello@42digital.co.uk.