Kilrea WI February meeting

Contact
Bird feeders.
At the February meeting of Kilrea WI President Ann Laughlin welcomed members.
Margaret Lyle was congratulated on representing Kilrea WI in the Area Bowls competition.
Arrangements were made for the annual dinner to be held in March in The Vines, Garvagh.
The guest speaker was James McDowell an active member of the RSPB.
He gave his audience an insight into the history of the RSPB and then showed a wonderful selection of photographs he had taken of well-known and not so familiar garden birds.
He highlighted the problems many birds face nowadays and how we can encourage them to our gardens.
Margaret Lyle proposed a comprehensive vote of thanks.
The competition, ‘A birdie ornament’, was won by Alison Torrens, with Margaret Bamford in second place.
The entertainment quiz on the theme of birds was won by Maud Steele. Birthday girl was Margaret Gordon.
After a delicious supper, the meeting ended with ‘A Countrywoman’s Song’.
Meetings are held in Kilrea Primary School on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm. New members would be very welcome.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Deputy Mayor Councillor Cara Hunter, pictured with Dr. Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest NI, and council chief executive, John Kelpie
(L-R) Aaron Ennis, Head of North Business Centre, Danske Bank; Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland; Sarah Travers, host; and Redmond McFadden, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.