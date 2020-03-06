Kilrea WI February meeting

At the February meeting of Kilrea WI President Ann Laughlin welcomed members.



Margaret Lyle was congratulated on representing Kilrea WI in the Area Bowls competition.



Arrangements were made for the annual dinner to be held in March in The Vines, Garvagh.



The guest speaker was James McDowell an active member of the RSPB.



He gave his audience an insight into the history of the RSPB and then showed a wonderful selection of photographs he had taken of well-known and not so familiar garden birds.



He highlighted the problems many birds face nowadays and how we can encourage them to our gardens.



Margaret Lyle proposed a comprehensive vote of thanks.



The competition, ‘A birdie ornament’, was won by Alison Torrens, with Margaret Bamford in second place.



The entertainment quiz on the theme of birds was won by Maud Steele. Birthday girl was Margaret Gordon.



After a delicious supper, the meeting ended with ‘A Countrywoman’s Song’.



Meetings are held in Kilrea Primary School on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm. New members would be very welcome.