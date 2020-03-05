Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Loup road concerns

Sinn Féin MLA in Mid Ulster, Emma Sheerin, has contacted local Department of Infrastructure officials in relation to a number of safety concerns on the Ballyneil Road in the Loup

Loup road concerns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin MLA in Mid Ulster, Emma Sheerin, has contacted local Department of Infrastructure officials in relation to a number of safety concerns on the Ballyneil Road in the Loup, and the requirement for a solution that can serve the entire community.

Speaking about the problems, the South Derry politician pointed to the 'total lack of infrastructure' between the club grounds of St Patrick's GAC, Loup, and the village itself.

“The club grounds are situated on the very busy Ballyneil Road, which goes from the Loup to Ballyronan, and has the national speed limit of 60 mph.

“There is neither footpath nor street lighting along this rural road, which given the fairly sparse housing is understandable, but this means that on match days and when there is training in the club, which is every night of the week with teams in both football and camogie from U8 right through to senior, people, including children obviously, are forced to walk on the middle of a busy road from their cars to the clubhouse, with just the nearby floodlights for light,” she added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie