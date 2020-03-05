Bellaghy group receives a £500 boost

Contact
The local group receive their donation.
A County Derry women’s group are among the latest local organisations to benefit from Asda Foundation support.
Bellaghy Women’s Group received £500 through the foundation’s Green Token Giving scheme.
The group was established in 1993 and conducts weekly programmes to its registered users, including an ongoing pharmacy programme provided by Community Development and Health Network.
Maureen Doyle, a member of Bellaghy Women’s Group, said the money will be used to develop the group’s activities.
She said: “As a group we are extremely thankful for this donation!
“We offer a weekly meeting point for women in the area to gather thoughts and learn about important matters such as health and wellbeing.
“This donation will be used to further develop the classes we offer to our members.”
The Green Token Giving scheme is part of Asda’s overall promise to invest over £1.4m annually in over 4,000 good causes and charities.
Janice Gibson, Asda Cookstown Community Champion, said working with the groups had been a ‘pleasure’.
She said: “It is always a pleasure working alongside these fantastic charities who already do so much.”
for our local community.
“Being able to support them is so rewarding and is undoubtedly one of the best parts of my role as a community champion.”
