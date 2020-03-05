Over 700 school children take part in 'Bee Safe' event

Over 700 pupils from primary schools across the Magherafelt area took part in a council safety event.



Primary 7 pupils from 29 schools were involved in three day Mid Ulster District Council's Bee Safe programme.



The annual initiative helps raise awareness of how to stay safe, whether at school, at home, at play or in specific places, like farms.



The scheme also helps pupils understand the role of the emergency services and their roles as young citizens.



Now in it's 14th year, the programme involves a range of organisations including the PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Electricity, Translink, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network (CWSAN) and the Health and Safety Executive.



This event was funded by Mid Ulster District Council, the Policing and Community Safety Partnership and the Public Health Agency.



Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, went along to experience ‘Bee Safe’ for himself, he said:



“The Bee Safe event is a fun and interactive way of demonstrating to children the importance of staying safe no matter where they are – at home, at school or out and about in their community and with family and friends.



“I would like to thank all the organisations who have joined us this week and taken time away from their important jobs to teach us how to ‘Bee Safe’ in our homes and our communities. Without their help, we would not be able to run this programme.”



Chair of Mid Ulster PCSP, Councillor Derek McKinney added, “Mid Ulster PCSP is delighted to continue to support the Bee Safe programme in Magherafelt. The event helps teach our children how to deal with everyday accidents and dangerous situations, and equips them with the knowledge they will need to act should such incidents ever arise. It also gives the children the opportunity to meet and build relationships with a wide range of organisations, including our partners in the PSNI and Fire & Rescue Service.”



For more information on the Bee Safe programme, contact the Environmental Health service at Mid Ulster District Council, Tel: 03000 132 132, E: environmentalhealth@midulstercouncil.org.