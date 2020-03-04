Double award for Kilrea IT firm

Contact
A Kilrea-based IT firm has celebrated a successful year by clinching two major awards for their work.
Acorn IT Solutions, which also has offices in Dublin, picked up the Sage 200cloud 'Partner of the Year' award as well as the 'Overall Partner of the Year' title.
The recognition comes after the company secured several key contracts to implement Sage 200cloud to leading Irish companies.
Among the companies were Tullyglass House Hotel, Edgewater Contracts and Specialist Joinery, and Northern Ireland’s local energy provider, Budget Energy.
Another of the group’s major contracts was with Cycling Ireland, the 26,000-member governing body forIrish cycling.
Company Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Frank Keenan, acknowledged the input of Acorn IT Solutions in delivering the project.
He said: “They listened to what we needed, presented their vision of the solution to us and through their consultative approach with the implementation, guided us and held our hands through the project to a successful conclusion.”
Sage Ireland’s Senior Sales Manager, Oisín Geraghty, congratulated the County Derry company.
He said: “Acorn IT Solutions are a valued Sage Partner who continue to deliver outstanding results. The awards are a real showcase of the expertise and hard work that they consistently demonstrate."
Acorn IT Solutions Director, Dominic McMullan, paid tribute to the team saying, “these awards are a real testament to the entire Acorn team for their knowledge and professionalism and highlights a proven track record of success in implementing and supporting business management software to the SME market in Ireland”.
“We are delighted to have won both the Sage 200cloud Partner of the Year and the Overall Partner of the Year Awards for 2019, for the first time in our history.”
