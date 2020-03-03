Contact

Trust runs Dungiven and Feeny community networking event

Do you really know what services are available in your local area?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is holding an event on Wednesday, March 25, for Dungiven and Feeny communities to come along and build a better knowledge of what services are available to you and help identify gaps to develop new opportunities.

The event will take place in Feeny Community Association between 11am – 1pm and is open to all members of the community, as well as community and voluntary groups in the area.

The aim of the event is to:

* Build a better knowledge of what is out there, make connections and share information.
* Create a more integrated or co-ordinated approach to meeting people’s needs, using collaboration strategies.
* Better co-ordination and organisation of local activities.
* Mutual support between and for local organisations.
* Identify gaps in the area.
* Opportunity to develop new services or build upon existing services.

