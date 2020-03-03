Trust runs Dungiven and Feeny community networking event

Contact
Do you really know what services are available in your local area?
The Western Health and Social Care Trust is holding an event on Wednesday, March 25, for Dungiven and Feeny communities to come along and build a better knowledge of what services are available to you and help identify gaps to develop new opportunities.
The event will take place in Feeny Community Association between 11am – 1pm and is open to all members of the community, as well as community and voluntary groups in the area.
The aim of the event is to:
* Build a better knowledge of what is out there, make connections and share information.
* Create a more integrated or co-ordinated approach to meeting people’s needs, using collaboration strategies.
* Better co-ordination and organisation of local activities.
* Mutual support between and for local organisations.
* Identify gaps in the area.
* Opportunity to develop new services or build upon existing services.
