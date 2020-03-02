Court News : Teenager on assault charge released on bail

A teenager appeared at Limavady Magistrates Court last week charged with attacking a woman earlier this month.



Reece Howarth, from Mountview Drive in Ballymoney, is accused of carrying out the attack on February 1.



When the 19-year-old appeared at the local court on Wednesday, a police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charge.



Howarth was released on police bail of £350.



He is due back in court on April 1.