Court News : Man with address in England on cocaine supply charge

A man with an address in England has been charged with supplying cocaine in County Derry.
Glenn Connor appeared before Limavady Magistrates Court last Wednesday.
The address in court documents for Connor, who is 39-years-old, was given as Willoughby House, Melton Mowbray, Nottinghamshire.
Connor is accused of supplying cocaine between January 18, 2014, and February 10, 2014. At last week’s short court hearing, a representative of the Public Prosecution Service said they believed Connor had a case.
When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges at this stage, Connor replied no. He was released on bail of £500 to appear at Antrim Crown Court on March 19.
