Court News : Speeding with son in the car

Contact
A Limavady man has been convicted of speeding while driving one of his children to a football match.
Stephen Brolly, 36, from Drumavally, was convicted of the offence at Limavady Magistrates Court last Wednesday.
The court was told that police clocked Brolly driving a car at 57 mph at Seacoast Road in Limavady at 8.40pm on November 17 last year.
The speed limit on the road is 40mph.
A defence solicitor said that Brolly is a father-of-five with another child on the way.
On the night in question, the solicitor said that her client had been driving his son to football when he had been distracted by events in the car and had inadvertently broken the speed limit.
Brolly was fined £60 and must also pay an offender’s levy of £15.
He also had three penalty points imposed on his driving licence.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.