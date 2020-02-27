Court News : Magherafelt man on MDMA and cannabis charges

A number of alleged drugs possessing charges which date back almost three years have been put to a Magherafelt man who appeared in court.



Sean Bateson, 22, from Ballyronan Road is accused of having quantities of MDMA and cannabis on May 23 2017.

It is further alleged he was intending to supply the cannabis.



A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charges could be connected, after which a defending lawyer requesting some time to consult with his client.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Bateson on continuing bail to return to court on March 11.