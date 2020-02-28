Court News : Four men accused after Christmas pub 'melee'

Contact
The case of four men charged with offences arising from what was described in court as a “Traveller melee” in a pub, has been adjourned to allow for legal instructions.
Ciaran Patrick McDonagh, 21, from Station Road and Kevin McDonagh, 23, from Station Yard, both in Coalisland, along with Daniel McDonagh, 19, from Hillhead Cottages, Castledawson and Edward McDonagh, 22, from Altan Avenue, Dunmurry are each charged with using disorderly behaviour and causing damage to various items.
The allegations date back to December 23, 2017 and relate to a dispute in premises at Union Road, Magherafelt. Defence lawyers for the four men told Magherafelt Magistrates Court they wished to take full instructions from their clients.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan granted an adjournment pointing out the four must indicate how they intend to plead on the next occasion.
