Court News : Limavady man asks, why am I in court?

A Limavady man has questioned why he was brought to court on a charge of not wearing a seat belt.



Patrick Ivors, 49, from Kennaught Terrace, was convicted of the offence at Limavady Magistrates Court last week.



The court was told on Wednesday that Ivors was observed by police on November 18 last driving a car at Irish Green Street in Limavady whilst not wearing a seat belt.



When stopped, the defendant told police that he had been wearing when he had passed the police officers.



Ivors represented himself in court last week and when given the opportunity to speak he said he could not understand why he was in court.



He asked why the matter could not have been dealt with by means of a fixed penalty notice on the day.



Ivors said he had been forced to take a day off work to come to court.



The sitting judge said he would be prepared to fix a date for a contest when Ivors would have an opportunity to put forward his case in relation to the charge.



However, the defendant said he would rather just have the matter dealt with.



Mitigate

The judge said he would mitigate the punishment to ensure that Ivors would not lose out financially.



He was fined £45 and must also pay an offender’s levy of £15.



The judge added that this total of £60 was equivalent to a fixed penalty fine he would have received on the day.



Ivors also had three penalty points imposed on his driving licence.