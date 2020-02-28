Court News : Domestic attack accused remains in custody

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A twenty-five-year-old man accused of charges relating to an alleged domestic violence incident last month, remains in custody, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.
Appearing by video-link was Sebastian Adrian Nowak from King Street, Magherafelt who was arrested on January 16 in relation to charges of assaulting a female as well as damaging a television, windows and doors in her home.
A police officer told a previous court the charges could be connected.
There was no application for bail as a suitable address for release could not be found.
At the most recent sitting the court was advised that remains the position at this point.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan listed the matter for review on March 18.
