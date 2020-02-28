Travel author set for Ballinascreen Historical meeting

Writer and author Paul Clements will be giving a special talk on humorous travel stories at the next meeting of Ballinascreen Historical Society.



Paul, who grew up in the Clogher Valley, has written five travel books about Ireland and is the author of 'Romancing Ireland', the biography of Richard Hayward.



He has also written and edited two books about the travel writer and historian Jan Morris.



Mr Clements writes a regular local history book review column for The Irish Times, as well as an occasional 'Irishman Diary' for the same newspaper and reviews books for BBC Radio Ulster.



Paul delights in the joys and pitfalls of thirty years of gallivanting around the boreens of Ireland.



Whether on a daft quest to find the highest point in the flattest county, or strolling the Leitrim coastline, he chronicles magical places alive with eccentric characters. This talk will reveal travel writing secrets and inspirations of life on the road.



An open invitation is extended to everyone to attend the Society’s meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at 8pm. The venue will be 50 High Street beside Draperstown Library.



This is sure to be a most entertaining presentation delivered by an outstanding speaker.