New quad tracker scheme aiming to reduce rural crime

À new initiative has been launched to help combat a rise in rural crime across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.



The council Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), in conjunction with the PSNI, has launched a new pilot scheme that aims to deter thefts of quads and help recovers stolen machinery.



Quad bikes are common on farms due to their versatility and off-road handling, as well as the ability to tow trailers and move quickly and easily around different areas of farmland but their high value makes them attractive to criminals.



PCSP Chairperson Alderman George Duddy said the scheme is about supporting those living in rural areas to protect themselves from quad theft.



He said: “Tackling rural crime is very much a joint effort and Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership recognise that it’s important we continue to strengthen our relationships with partners to ensure we eare all doing everything we can to prevent rural crime.”



PSNI Neighbourhood Sergeant Tim McCullough added that spending a little more time reviewing security greatly reduces the chances of becoming a victim of crime.



He said: “Quads are an expensive commodity therefore we would urge owners to take all possible steps to protect such items.



“If your quad is stolen then you will want to ensure you have the best chance of getting it back and catching those responsible for rural crime.



“Tracker technology can help us recover valuable vehicles like quads and we would encourage owners to take advantage of this opportunity through the PCSP.”



Any quad owners who are interested in taking part in the quad tracker pilot scheme is encouraged to request an expression of interest form by emailing pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or by calling 028 207 62225.



The closing date for returning expression of interest forms is Monday, March 2, 2020.