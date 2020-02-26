Contact
Glenullin Historical Meeting takes place today, Wednesday, February 26.
This month there will be a presentation on the McCrorys of Coolcoscreaghan and in particular the successful life of John McCrory.
The McCrorys owned a small shop and sub post office which is now no more.
The meeting takes place in the Resource Centre at 8pm. Admission is free.
