Sun hasn't set on teachers mental health mission yet

A trio of teachers who drove from the north coast to the south coast of Ireland to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health, say their efforts aren’t finished yet.



Anthony McGill from Lavey, Deaglán McErlean from Bellaghy and Eoghan Kennedy from Rasharkin, Co. Antrim, braved the stormy weather to undertake the challenge last Sunday.



As well as raising money and awareness for a worthwhile cause, Eoghan told the County Derry Post that the challenge was as much for their enjoyment as anything else.



“It went brilliantly," he said. "It was great craic to do. We started off at ten past ten and I think it took about nine hours to get down to Crookhaven.



“We gave ourselves a bit more time because of Storm Dennis, but we had brilliant craic doing it.



The lads were joined by co-drivers Ryan Bennett, Michael Scullin and Marty O’Neill and the night before they hit the road, were all given their challenges for the journey.



Eoghan said: “Everybody had three challenges each. One was to eat healthily.



“The second was visit a landmark along the way and the final one was to kick a score, so we had to stop at a pitch somewhere.”



The St Mary’s Rasharkin, man mischievously chose to kick his score at a neighbouring club.

“I took my score in Dunloy,” he said.



“Each car had a separate challenge too; ours was ‘pet a dog’. We had to try and find an owner that would co-operate with us and let us do it.



"It took us a couple of attempts to persuade somebody to let it happen and video it!



“Anthony and Michael had to ask for help to show that if you are going through mental health difficulties, it’s okay to ask for it, and Ryan and Deaglán had to offer help to somebody.”



Having raised a phenomenal £4,600 for PIPS and Aware NI, the lads are well over their modest initial target of £1,000 and Eoghan says that plans are underway for further fundraising before they draw things to a close.



“We posted our stories on Instagram and Facebook throughout the day and we’re going to put it all together in one video.

“It’s all in order but we need to cut it down and edit it - it will take a few weeks.”



“In the meantime, we’ve a raffle we’re going to do – we’ve lots of vouchers from different businesses and other prizes.”



The burning question, and the question that Eoghan claims the participants have been dodging since they returned home, still hangs in the air.



“We’ve only been back a few days and already we’ve been plagued with people asking us who won.



“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal the winner because we’re going to release it in the video!”



If you want to support the fundraising efforts of the Sunrise to Sunset Challenge, you can still donate online via the Just Giving link - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sunrisetosunset or visit their Facebook or Instagram account for more details.