Welcome for Coleraine jobs boost

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has announced that Coleraine-based manufacturer Maine Surface Finishing is creating 155 jobs in a major £9.5 million expansion.



The company provides powder coating and wet paint spraying and in-house fabrication across its four factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt.



Roles to be recruited include highly skilled engineers, fabricators, welders and administrative roles at the company’s premises in Wattstown Business Park in Coleraine, an Invest NI-owned industrial park.



Making the announcement, the Minister said: “This significant investment by Maine Surface Finishing marks an exciting development in the company’s 20 year history and is extremely positive news for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry. In total, the new jobs will contribute almost £3.8 million in annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.



“The investment is testament to Maine Surface Finishing’s commitment to the Coleraine area. It will also strengthen the company’s position as an important player within Northern Ireland’s materials handling sector, providing key supply chain services to some of our leading exporters.”



Forty jobs are already in place and the other 115 staff will be recruited over the next two years.



Welcoming the news, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “Maine Surface Finishing has factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt and these news jobs will provide a significant boost to the local community and local economy.



“These jobs will be based in Coleraine and will help transform the economy of the town and the wider north west.



“The new jobs will be highly skilled and well paid and will provide opportunities for young people to get involved in the manufacturing sector.”