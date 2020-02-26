New school safety signs erected in Tirkane area

Contact
Councillor McGuigan welcomes School Warning Signage at Bunscoil Naomh Bríd/St. Brigid’s Primary.
Carntogher Sinn Féin councillor Brian McGuigan has welcomed news that the safer routes to school warning signage has finally been installed at Bunscoil Naomh Bríd/St Brigid’s Primary School, Tirkane and Naíscoil Charn Tochair.
Speaking to the County Derry Post, Cllr Mc Guigan said: “My concerns with road safety are well documented and I am asking all road users to reduce their speed approach at the schools situated in the Tirkane vicinity.
“This is a busy rural road with a vibrant community and it’s important that we get the message across to drivers that speeding can pose a significant risk to the children and staff at both schools.
“The most important thing is the safety of all who attend these schools and live within the local area.
"We all have to work together to keep children, staff and residents from the area safe and reduce the risk of a potential incident”.
Cllr McGuigan added: “It has taken time to get the flashing safer routes to school signage at Tirkane.
“I want to commend my colleague Kate McEldowney who initiated the request during her last term within Council and I am pleased to continue her campaign and I welcome the news that the warning signage has finally being installed”.
