Mixed reaction to council's change to leisure centre opening hours

Mid Ulster Council has introduced new operating hours to all leisure centres across the area, including earlier opening times on weekdays and Sunday mornings.

The changes, which will come into effect from next Monday, have sparked a mixed reaction among residents in the area.

Reacting to the announcement on Facebook, some Greenvale Leisure Centre users were disappointed that the weekday closing time has been moved forward from 9:30pm to 9:00pm.

A number of users even responded saying that they may need to change gym in reaction to the new

times, indicating that they usually used the facilities from 8.30pm-9:30pm.

In response to a concern that groups may be no longer able to book facilities at this time, a spokesperson for Greenvale Leisure Centre said that arrangements could be made to facilitate them.

They said: “We appreciate that the new times affect different groups in different ways.

“For groups that feel they are adversely impacted and can show strong user and community need, arrangements will be made to facilitate their current/requested times.

“If any groups are affected, they can contact our Centre Manager to talk through their options.” Reaction to the Sunday adjustment was more positive, with many welcoming the earlier opening time of 9.00am.

The introduction of the new hours will apply to all Mid Ulster leisure centres, including Greenvale,

Cookstown, Dungannon and Maghera, while there are also some changes to the hours of Mid Ulster and Meadowbank Sports Arenas.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Martin Kearney, said that the move was based on customer feedback and an analysis of user patterns.

He said: “Leisure and recreational services are a top priority for the Council, therefore it is vital that we

provide a high quality and responsive service for our users.

“Your feedback suggested implementing earlier opening times, and we listened. I hope that this will encourage more people to use our fantastic leisure centres, starting their day off in a healthy and active way. If you are not currently a member, call in to any of our centres and find out more about becoming a member and the benefits this includes.”